Punjab Agricultural University develops intercropping systems to enhance farm produce

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, January 13

Dr Ajmer Singh Dhatt, Director of Research, PAU, said autumn sugarcane was the best fit for intercropping as crops like wheat, raya, gobhi sarson, toria, cabbage, radish, peas, tomato, onion, garlic and gram could be sown, whereas summer moong, summer mash and okra were suitable for intercropping in spring cane. In autumn cane, intercropping of garlic and onion provided about Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh per hectare while gobhi sarson provided about Rs 40,000 to Rs 50,000 per hectare additional income. Relay cropping of wheat in basmati rice and of celery in pea were other cost-effective options, he disclosed.

Dr MS Bhullar, Head, Department of Agronomy, said the intercropping helped in suppression of weeds, insect-pests and diseases attacks also. Further, it generated employment potential for small farmers’ families and made them self-sufficient in domestic needs, he added. “Cowpea (as fodder), soybean and groundnut can be raised as intercrop in maize. Cowpea and maize (as fodder) in cotton, moong in arhar and oats fodder in gobhi sarson are other intercropping options. For farmers having dairy farms also, forage mixtures of maize, jowar and millets with cowpea and guar provides balanced nutrition. Intercropping adds diversity to the cropping system and may allow lower use of inputs,” he said. Small and marginal farmers must adopt intercropping systems to enhance their family income, he stressed.