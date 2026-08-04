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Home / Ludhiana / Punjab Agricultural University emerges as global education hub

Punjab Agricultural University emerges as global education hub

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:47 AM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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The Punjab Agricultural University in Ludhiana. File
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Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), Ludhiana, is rapidly emerging as a preferred destination for international students, attracting young scholars from across Asia and Africa who see the institution as a gateway to quality higher education in India.

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The 2026-27 admissions cycle has further reinforced PAU’s growing global appeal, with 20 international students securing admission through two flagship national programmes — the Indian Council for Cultural Relations (ICCR) Scholarship Programme and the Ministry of Education’s Study in India initiative.

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Under the ICCR Scholarship Programme, PAU has welcomed 11 students from Myanmar, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Sudan, South Sudan, Comoros and Lesotho. The scholars have enrolled in undergraduate, postgraduate and doctoral programmes across a diverse range of disciplines, including Renewable Energy Engineering, Agricultural Economics, Horticulture, Genetics and Plant Breeding, Agriculture, Agricultural Engineering, and Nutrition and Dietetics.

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The Study in India initiative has brought another nine international students to the university, primarily from Bangladesh, along with students from Nepal and Somalia. They have chosen programmes such as BTech (Biotechnology), BSc (Hons Agriculture), BSc (Hons Horticulture), BTech (Food Technology), MSc (Agronomy), MSc (Genetics and Plant Breeding), MSc (Horticulture) and MTech (Artificial Intelligence and Data Science in Agriculture), highlighting the university’s wide academic portfolio and specialised expertise.

Vice-Chancellor Dr Satbir Singh Gosal said the steady rise in international enrolment reflects the confidence that students around the world place in PAU’s academic excellence, research capabilities and industry-oriented education.

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He said the university’s globally relevant curriculum, hands-on learning opportunities and strong focus on innovation continue to attract students from diverse backgrounds. He also emphasised that the presence of international students enriches the campus by promoting cultural exchange, collaborative learning and enduring global partnerships.

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