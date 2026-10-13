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Home / Ludhiana / Punjab Agricultural University equips farmers with basic beekeeping skills

Punjab Agricultural University equips farmers with basic beekeeping skills

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 10:52 AM Oct 13, 2026 IST
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The memorandum of agreement (MoA) with Sahib (SK) Seeds Private Limited, Chaura, Karnal, is a step towards expanding farmers’ access to improved vegetable varieties. Representational image
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As many as 17 farmers and farm women from across Punjab participated in a five-day basic beekeeping training course held at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU).

The programme was organised by the Skill Development Centre under the Directorate of Extension Education, PAU, in collaboration with the Department of Entomology.

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Dr Rupinder Kaur, Associate Director (Skill Development), said the course aimed to equip participants with scientific knowledge and practical beekeeping skills through interactive sessions with university experts. Dr Kulvir Kaur, Course Coordinator, highlighted the importance of skill-based training and apprised participants of upcoming training modules at the centre.

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During the course, Dr Amit Chaudhary discussed the significance of beekeeping, seasonal management of honeybee colonies, and techniques to enhance honey yield, while Dr Bharti Mohindru detailed disease and pest management in honeybees.

Dr Pushpinder Kaur Brar, Dr Navneet Kaur Dhaliwal, Dr Sangeet Ranguwal, Dr Kaushik Mandal, Shelly (Horticulture Development Officer, Ludhiana), and Kulwant Singh Gill (retired AGM) also shared practical insights on various aspects of apiculture.

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Concluding the programme, Dr Kanwaljit Kaur encouraged the trainees to apply their newly acquired knowledge and skills to strengthen and diversify their farming enterprises.

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