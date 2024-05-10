Punjab Agricultural University establishes Technology Resource Centre

Ludhiana, May 9
The Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has established a ‘Technology Resource Centre’ at Boparai Kalan village.
Scientist Dr Shivani Rana, Department of Resource Management and Consumer Science, has been instrumental in the establishment of this centre at the cooperative society of the village with the official consent of the village sarpanch, Piara Singh, president, Cooperative Society; Gurpreet Singh, secretary; Gurmail Singh, member, and Gurpreet Singh. The main objective is the availability and distribution of drudgery reducing technologies (tools) among the farm women.
Dr Rana talked about drudgery-reducing tools such as multipurpose revolving phiri, tabular maize sheller, improved sickle, etc. She informed how these tools can increase the productivity and efficiency, while maintaining wellbeing of the operators by reducing drudgery through correct posture during working. She also stressed upon the pivotal role of these tools to create awareness about increased work efficiency of farming and household activities.
About 42 rural women were given hands-on training by Dr Aditi Sewak in the making of recipes such as foxtail millet kheer, sprouts salad, roasted millet grain mix and mint lemonade.
