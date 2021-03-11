Punjab Agricultural University holds brainstorming session on direct seeded rice

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, May 10

The Department of Agronomy, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a ‘Training of trainers and brainstorming session on direct seeded rice (DSR)’ on the university premises.

Dr MS Bhullar, head, Department of Agronomy, said the training programme involved three-way interaction among experts, extension officers and farmers on the DSR technologies. Recent developments and issues in the DSR-based technologies were discussed in detail, and hands-on training on tar-wattar DSR and weed identification were provided to the participants, he said.

Dr Jasvir Singh Gill, agronomist, delivered a lecture on ‘New innovations in the DSR-based technologies’. He emphasised on tar-wattar sowing of the DSR as it offered higher saving in irrigation water with first irrigation being applied at 21 days after sowing. The delayed first irrigation promoted deeper roots, thus, preventing iron deficiency and reducing weed pressure.

Dr Tarundeep Kaur, senior agronomist, provided hands-on training on weed identification and their management in the DSR. DSR-based machines and implements were displayed and their applications for successful raising of the DSR were also discussed.