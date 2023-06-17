Punjab Agricultural University holds lecture on political economy of India

Ludhiana, June 16
Department of Economics and Sociology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a guest lecture on ‘Political economy of economic development in India’ as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme.
Speaker Dr Lakhwinder Singh said India advocates the title of the fastest-growing economy based on real GDP percentage while it ranks quite low in terms of per capita income, multidimensional poverty index and human development index.
