Punjab Agricultural University holds lecture on political economy of India

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 16

Department of Economics and Sociology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a guest lecture on ‘Political economy of economic development in India’ as part of ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’ programme.

Speaker Dr Lakhwinder Singh said India advocates the title of the fastest-growing economy based on real GDP percentage while it ranks quite low in terms of per capita income, multidimensional poverty index and human development index.