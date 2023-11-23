Punjab Agricultural University holds training for rural women

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 22

The Department of Extension Education, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a training programme on “Food Preservation” in Alamgir village, wherein as many as 48 rural women participated.

While welcoming the participants, Dr Dharminder Singh, principal extension scientist, urged the women to organise themselves in ‘self-help groups’ during training for enhancing household income. He also shared the success stories of ‘self-help groups’ which were receiving economic rewards after obtaining trainings from PAU.

Dr Sukhpreet Kaur, food technologist, shared information on food preservation and demonstrated the preparation of pickles.

The Rural Agricultural Work Experience (RAWE) students delivered lectures on kitchen gardening, plantation of fruit pants and training programmes being organised by PAU, and shared ideas on entrepreneurship development.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU