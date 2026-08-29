Punjab Agricultural University hosts orientation for MBA students

The School of Business Studies (SBS), Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised an orientation programme for the first-year students of MBA and MBA (agribusiness) batches. The event was designed to provide students with a comprehensive introduction to the university, the school, academic expectations, student activities and the diverse opportunities available at the PAU.

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Ramandeep Singh, director, SBS, delivered a welcome address to kick off the event. The orientation served as an important platform to help students transition smoothly to university life, understand the academic environment and become familiar with the resources, responsibilities and opportunities associated with their postgraduate programme.

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Navneet Kaur Gill, assistant professor, introduced the students to the faculty members and office staff. It was followed by an interactive introduction session by Sarishma Sharma, assistant professor.

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The academic sessions commenced with a motivational talk by Pratibha Goyal, professor, who inspired the students to approach their postgraduate journey with confidence, discipline, curiosity and a positive mindset.