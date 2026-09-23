Punjab Agricultural University, Jammu firm sign pact for marigold packaging technology

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) signed a memorandum of agreement (MoA) with a Jammu-based firm for licensing packaging technology for loose marigold flowers for retail marketing.

The agreement with Morning Petals LLP, Jammu, is aimed at facilitating commercial adoption of the PAU’s technology for improving the storage, transportation and marketing of fresh marigold flowers.

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Officials said the PAU has developed an improved packaging technology for loose marigold flowers to address post-harvest challenges associated with their storage, transportation and retail marketing. Marigold flowers are commonly marketed in loose form.