Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, cautions farmers against infestation in kharif crops

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, July 7

At the monthly training camp for members of the Kisan Club of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), farmers were advised to remain alert regarding the incidence of insect-pests and diseases in paddy, basmati, cotton, maize and chilli crops, which if not checked in time can result in severe impact on yield and economic losses.

Dr Amarjit Singh, Senior Extension Scientist, Plant Pathology, and Dr YS Pandha, an entomology expert, warned farmers against the attack of stunting virus in rice, resulting in dwarf plants; foot rot in basmati; pink bollworm in cotton and fall armyworm in maize.

Dr Ritu Raj, an expert from Plant Clinic, PAU, urged the farmers to go in for diagnosis of plants found infested with any disease. “You can bring the plant samples to the Plant Clinic at the Directorate of Extension Education, PAU, or contact experts of Krishi Vigyan Kendras or Farm Advisory Service Centres for immediate remedy in case of any doubt,” she said.