Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, webinar dwells on dwarfing disease in paddy

Ludhiana, July 5

“Pooling of wisdom by floating inter-institutional projects can be highly rewarding in countering the dwarfing disease in paddy.” This was stated by Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor of Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana, in his remarks while chairing a webinar on paddy dwarfing at the campus in which about 100 scientists from India as well as abroad participated. The international webinar was organised in collaboration with the International Rice Research Institute, Philippines.

Dr Gosal revealed that reports of a mysterious dwarfing disease started to pour in from the rice growing regions of Punjab and Haryana during the kharif season in 2022. PAU researchers were the first in the country to determine the cause of the disease. Caused by Southern Rice Black Streaked Dwarf Virus (SRBSDV), Punjab alone witnessed an impact on approximately 34,000 hectares of land, he added.

Originating in China, it spread to Vietnam, Japan and beyond, carried by the White Backed Planthopper (WBPH) insect. From the Indian perspective, there are many points for research such as the origin and spread of the disease as well as survival during the off-season. Dr Gosal stressed that this rice problem necessitates a comprehensive approach from the biological, agronomic and ecological viewpoints. He also advocated the integration of modern tools like AI (Artificial Intelligence) and IoT (Internet of Things) for accurate forecasts and diagnosis of such diseases.

Dr RN Sundaram, Director, ICAR-IIRR, Hyderabad, suggested intensifying field surveys, deriving lessons from the management strategies employed in Vietnam and China, standardising seed treatment, developing precise diagnostic tools and studying virus-vector-host relationships.

Dr VK Baranwal, national professor, ICAR-IARI, New Delhi, suggested developing a quick nucleic acid-based on-field detection assay so that the farmers can introduce disease mitigation strategies on time.

Dr Van Luu from the IRRI recommended initiating work on modelling the disease occurrence using a combination of geographic information, weather, agricultural practices, and vector and pathogen genetics.

Dr Hoang Anh Ta, deputy head, Plant Pathology and Immunology Division, Plant Protection Research Institute, Vietnam, emphasised the need to monitor and manage vector populations right from the nursery stage onward.

Dr Tong Zhang, Associate Professor, South China Agricultural University, suggested that cultural practices such as choice of varieties, planting dates and rice ecology also influence disease development.

From PAU, Dr Kamaljeet Singh Suri and Dr Mandeep Hunjan presented an overview of the SRBSDV outbreak in Punjab in 2022.

Dr GS Buttar, Director of Extension Education, said that PAU has already formulated an ad-hoc disease management strategy. He disclosed that Punjab farmers have been asked to exercise caution as paddy transplanting is underway to avoid experiencing the same problem this year.

