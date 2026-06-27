Punjab Agricultural University, NCC partner to promote youth development

In a significant step towards empowering youth through discipline, innovation and nation-building, Brig PS Cheema, SM, VSM, Group Commander, NCC Group Headquarters Ludhiana, met with Dr Satbir Singh Gosal, Vice-Chancellor, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), to strengthen collaboration between PAU and National Cadet Corps (NCC).

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The discussion centered on expanding NCC initiatives at PAU to foster youth empowerment, discipline and nation-building. By aligning NCC activities with PAU’s academic vision, the partnership aims to develop future-ready graduates equipped with leadership, social responsibility and professional excellence.

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Dr Gosal reaffirmed PAU’s commitment to holistic student development. He emphasised that the university will continue to back initiatives combining academic excellence with character building and national service. Dr Gosal further expressed confidence that the enhanced PAU-NCC partnership will empower students to become skilled, responsible and socially conscious future leaders. He asserted that the collaboration aims at integration of agricultural research, rural development and community outreach activities with NCC programmes, enabling cadets to contribute towards sustainable development and nation-building.

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Brig Cheema emphasised that NCC training instils teamwork, leadership, decision-making and organisational skills. He highlighted the objectives of NCC in fostering leadership, discipline, environmental stewardship, social service and community engagement, the initiatives being closely aligned with the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

He stressed that NCC trainings build a strong foundation for careers in the Armed Forces, civil services, corporate sectors and research institutions. He also commended PAU’s ongoing support for NCC activities and youth development initiatives.

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It was agreed upon during the meeting to revive the historic firing range at PAU and develop a modern obstacle training facility to enhance physical fitness, confidence and adventure training among cadets. NCC cadets will be encouraged to participate in national innovation competitions, hackathons and technology-driven initiatives.