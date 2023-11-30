Punjab Agricultural University nutrition society gets ‘Best Chapter Award’

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 29

The Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India, embedded in the Department of Food and Nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), was conferred with the “Best Chapter Award,” out of 22 chapters across India, for its outstanding contributions in advancing nutritional awareness for the year 2022-23.

The convener of the chapter, Dr Kiran Bains, dean, College of Community Science, PAU, received the award at the 55th Annual Conference of the Nutrition Society of India, held at Hyderabad from November 25-26, 2023.

Dr Bains said the award, consisting of a certificate and cash prize of Rs 20,000, was a result of the unwavering efforts of the dedicated faculty and students of the department in organizing various activities throughout the year to promote nutrition science among the masses.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU