Punjab Agricultural University nutrition society gets ‘Best Chapter Award’

Ludhiana, November 29
The Ludhiana Chapter of Nutrition Society of India, embedded in the Department of Food and Nutrition, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), was conferred with the “Best Chapter Award,” out of 22 chapters across India, for its outstanding contributions in advancing nutritional awareness for the year 2022-23.
The convener of the chapter, Dr Kiran Bains, dean, College of Community Science, PAU, received the award at the 55th Annual Conference of the Nutrition Society of India, held at Hyderabad from November 25-26, 2023.
Dr Bains said the award, consisting of a certificate and cash prize of Rs 20,000, was a result of the unwavering efforts of the dedicated faculty and students of the department in organizing various activities throughout the year to promote nutrition science among the masses.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Plot to kill Gurpatwant Pannu: US files murder-for-hire charge against Indian official, smuggler
On Joe Biden admn’s request, smuggler was held in Czech Repu...
81 crore to benefit as Centre extends foodgrain scheme
PMGKAY to continue for 5 more years from January next