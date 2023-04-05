Punjab Agricultural University organises session on ‘Use of millets in confectionery’

Ludhiana, April 4
The Department of Food and Nutrition, College of Community Science, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), organised a two-day workshop on ‘Use of millets in bakery and confectionery’ in order to popularise the consumption of millets as a part of the celebrations of the International Year of Millets.
As many as 55 participants, including faculty members and students of the college, attended the workshop of healthy baking with millets. Alpna Gupta from Mapic Foods Private Limited and Manjit Kaur from Dusky Tarte were the resource persons for the workshop. Both the experts are the trainees of the Department of Food and Nutrition and successfully running their own bakery units.
Dr Kiranjot Sidhu, Dean, College of Community Science, appreciated the efforts of the department.
