Punjab Agricultural University retirees protest pension delay, seek higher gratuity

Ludhiana, May 9

Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) Pensioners and Retirees Welfare Association today staged a protest outside Thapar Hall to press their long-pending demands, which the state government has failed to fulfil. A rally was also taken out by the retirees, during which they expressed their grievances regarding the delay in payment of their pension.

Long-pending demands Their demands include leave encashment and gratuity at the revised rates for those who retired between January 2016 and June 2021; LTA of January 2024; resolution of cases of seniors and juniors; pension to be ensured on the first day of the month (as is done for state government pensioners), and it be directly transferred into SBI and the HDFC bank should be taken out of the process; and timely reimbursement of medical expenses

Addressing the gathering, DP Maur, the president of the association, said the government is not giving sufficient funds to the university. The funds released to the PAU should be directly deposited in State Bank of India (SBI), but these first go to HDFC Bank, from where they are deposited in SBI.

The retirees questioned this procedure and alleged that this is being done to promote privatisation, because funds had earlier been directly deposited in SBI.

