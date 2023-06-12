Punjab Agricultural University student bags fellowship

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, June 11

Samandeep, an MSc student of the Department of Food Science and Technology, Punjab Agricultural University (PAU), has been selected for the fellowship programme launched by the Food Future Foundation under The India Food Systems Fellowship (TIFE).

She will be a part of the India Food System Leaders Network (IFSLN) to achieve SDGs-2030 and pave way for a people-centric food system transition to address challenges, including hunger, malnutrition, poverty and climate change in India.