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Home / Ludhiana / Punjab Agricultural University student’s parked car stolen

Punjab Agricultural University student’s parked car stolen

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Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 11:12 AM Sep 21, 2026 IST
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Punjab Agricultural University, Ludhiana.
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A Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) student’s car parked outside his paying guest (PG) accommodation was allegedly stolen as two youngsters used a ‘master key’ to unlock the vehicle and drive away.

The Maruti Suzuki Swift belonged to Mahikdeep Singh, a resident of Chhattiana village in Muktsar and a BSc horticulture student.

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The incident was captured on closed-circuit television (CCTV) cameras installed outside the PG.

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In a complaint to the police, Mahikdeep said he has rented a room in a PG near the university. On September 17, he parked his car outside the PG and locked it. When he came out of the PG around 6 am the next morning, the car was missing. After searching the surrounding area in vain, he informed the police. The police then examined the footage from CCTV cameras installed around the PG.

The footage showed two young men arriving outside the PG at night and taking the vehicle away.

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According to the police, the duo used a master key to open the car’s lock, started the vehicle within a short time and fled. A case was registered at the PAU police station on Saturday.

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