Punjab Agricultural University’s farm advisory

Ludhiana, April 2

It was a bright and sunny day and the maximum temperature recorded by Punjab Agricultural University was 29.2°C, while the minimum was 13.4°C.

According to PAU’s Department of Climate Change and Agricultural Meteorology, the weather is expected to remain clean and dry over Ludhiana and its adjoining areas during the next 24 hours.

Experts have advised farmers to carry out crop operations in view of the weather forecast during the period.

Gramin Krishi Mausam Sewa (GKMS) in its advisory said the sowing of recommended varieties of sugarcane — CoPB-95, CoPB-96, Co15023, CoPB-92, Co118, CoJ-85, CoJ-64 (early maturing), CoPB-94, CoPB-93, CoPB-98, CoPB-91, Co-238, CoJ-88 — should have been completed for mid-season and late maturing.

“The ridge sown crop should be earthed up after the application of second dose of urea at knee high stage of the crop. Depending on the rainfall, irrigate the crop at 2 weeks interval till 10 April,” said a PAU .

Farmers can sow fodder maize, sorghum, bajra, napier bajra and guinea grass to get early fodder. It will provide good quality fodder during the lean period.

Transplant the nurseries of chilli peppers, brinjal and polythene/plug tray planted cucurbits in the field conditions by following the recommended package of practices. It is also the right time for direct sowing of okra and cowpea and cucurbits like muskmelon, cucumber, bitter gourd, bottle gourd, pumpkin, sponge gourd and squashes, experts advise.

Complete the planting of evergreen fruit plants such as citrus, guava, mango, litchi, papaya, sapota, etc, as soon as possible. Regularly remove the suckers arising from the root-stock portion of the newly planted fruit plants. — TNS

Animal husbandry

In order to maintain the optimum production performance of animals, they should be protected from environmental stress.

For this purpose, open, airy and comfortable sheds should be made available to them.

To prevent spread of mites, floor and walls of the shed should be spayed with efficient acaricides with guidance from a veterinary doctor. Repeat the spray after two weeks.

The wounds of animals should be protected from bacteria and flies with the help of antiseptics and fly repellants.

The young ones of animals should be provided with dry bedding and dewormed in addition to vaccination at the right time.

