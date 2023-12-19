Punjab Agricultural University’s MSc biotech course reviewed

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, December 18

An expert advisory committee convened to evaluate the GAT-B MSc Biotechnology programme of Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) in Ludhiana, under the aegis of the department of biotechnology (DBT) and Ministry of Science and Technology, Government of India. Chaired by PAU experts discuss surge in demand of fruit plants Vice-Chancellor Satbir Singh Gosal, the committee comprised Dr Manoj Kumar from DBT, Dr Pratap Pati of Guru Nanak Dev University, Dr RS Sethi from Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University, Dr Ajit Dua from Punjab Biotechnology Incubator, Dr Malwinder Singh Malhi, industry representative and faculty and students from the School of Agricultural Biotechnology, PAU.

Dr Parveen Chhuneja, programme coordinator, presented a progress report detailing the specifics of the programme. She proposed an increase in fellowship amounts for the students of MSc Biotechnology.

Ideas like introducing short-duration certificate courses and devising marketing strategies were also discussed by the committee.

#Punjab Agricultural University PAU