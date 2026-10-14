Punjab AIDS control staff threaten statewide stir, seek salary hike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 13

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The Punjab State AIDS Control Employees Welfare Association has warned of a statewide agitation if its long-pending demands are not addressed.

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The union accused the state government of ignoring its repeated assurances and delaying action.

The development comes after employees from Patiala visited the residence of the health minister on Sunday but were unable to meet him. Although the minister later held a meeting with association representatives at the Punjab Civil Secretariat in Chandigarh and assured them of swift resolution of grievances, union leaders alleged no concrete progress had been made so far, leading to frustration among employees.

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Association leaders alleged that written complaints regarding a few officials had been submitted to the authorities, but no investigation had been initiated. They alleged that senior officials were protecting the accused.

The association highlighted that AIDS Control Programme employees perform high-risk duties every day, including HIV, syphilis and HCV testing, field outreach among vulnerable groups and participation in the state government’s anti-drug initiatives.

The employees alleged their demand for a 20 per cent salary hike was pending with the Finance Department, and claimed the minister concerned had on July 19 assured of a resolution within ten days, which did not come to fruition.

Association’s district unit president Gurwinder Singh said an upcoming sub-committee meeting scheduled for October 14 at the Punjab Secretariat would be the state government’s final opportunity to address the issues.

The association also demanded regularisation of eligible employees who have completed more than ten years of service and action against the officials named in the complaints.