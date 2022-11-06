Punjab Bandh call fails to make impact in Ludhiana

Tribune News Service

Nikhil Bhardwaj

Ludhiana, November 5

A day after the murder of Shiv Sena leader Sudhir Suri in Amritsar, though the situation in the industrial hub remained tense, no major protest took place in the city. Even there was no impact of the Punjab Bandh call in the city as well. Some sena leaders had gathered at Clock Tower and held a peaceful protest.

It is learnt that on Friday night, Police Commissioner Kaustubh Sharma had also held a meeting with senior officials of the Police Commissionerate and briefed them about security measures needed to prevent any untoward situation. The officials had been told to prevent prominent Hindu leaders from holding any protest or resorting to any blockade as it may affect the law and order situation in the city. They were also told to put maximum Hindu leaders under house arrest and do not allow them to visit Amritsar considering the prevalent situation in the state.

Early this morning, senior police officials reached the house of leader Amit Arora, who had plans to go to Amritsar with a group of people. Other sena leaders Thaper, Bhanu Partap, and Chandarkant Chadha were also put under house arrest and they were not allowed to go to Amritsar. Another prominent sena leader Rajiv Tandon, who had gone to Bathinda, was also not allowed to go to Amritsar.

However, another Hindu leader Rohit Sahni, who runs an NGO, ‘Insaniyat Ek Dharam’ had left for Amritsar with members of the NGO in the early morning before the city police could put him under house arrest. “We will seek justice for the killing of our leader Suri. He spent his entire life for the religion,” said Rohit.

Meanwhile, president of International Anti-Khalistani Terrorist Front Gursimran Singh Mand shared a video of Pro-Khalistan leader in Pakistan Gopal Singh Chawla in which he is saying that “After the killing of Suri, now it’s the turn of Gursimran Singh Mand, Amit Arora and Nishant Sharma”.Meanwhile sources said security of some Hindu leaders and their associates might be increased.

Police warn against hate speech

The police shared a message in social media to dissuade people from sharing rumours that may trigger communal tension. “Strict action will be taken against people indulging in any kind of hate speech or information hurting people or community,” stated the message shared by the police.