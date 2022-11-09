Punjab Basketball C'ship: Double delight for LBA players

Ludhiana, November 8
Players of the Ludhiana Basketball Academy (LBA) stamped their class as they annexed titles in the boys and girls sections in the 47th Sub-Junior Punjab State Basketball Championship that concluded at Fatehgarh Sahib on Tuesday.
In the boys’ final, LBA trainees proved too good for their opponents from Jalandhar district whom they trounced 56-22, and in the girls’ section, academy players faced a little challenge before coming out triumphant (59-27) against Mohali.
Patiala boys finished at third place whereas Jalandhar secured third position in the girls’ section.
Teja Singh Dhaliwal, honorary general secretary, Punjab Basketball Association, congratulated the position holders. He wished the players good luck for future competitions and thanked the office-bearers of Fatehgarh Sahib District Basketball Association for organising the championship successfully.
