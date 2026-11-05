Punjab blessed with rich cultural heritage: Cheema at Ludhiana event

Finance minister Harpal Singh Cheema said on Wednesday that Punjab was blessed with elite and rich cultural heritage and had always seen energetic participation from youngsters in cultural festivals and sports events.

He was addressing the gathering at the opening ceremony of the Inter-College Youth Festival 2026-27 at Punjab Agricultural University (PAU) here.

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Cheema, who was the chief guest on the occasion, lauded the PAU for earning global recognition and making the state the ‘Bread Basket of India’.

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The festival kicked off amid a colourful cultural procession.

Showcasing the merits and demerits of the state, the cultural procession highlighted agriculture as the main occupation. It also emphasised the importance of the five rivers, respect for elders and love for kids. On the negative front, the procession laid focus on the growing drug menace, rising mobile addiction and youngsters abandoning the homeland and moving abroad in search of greener pastures.

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The youngsters participating in the procession made a call for making vibrant the state ‘Rangla Punjab’ once again.

Students from six constituent colleges of PAU are participating in the event.

Lauding the buoyant spirits and upbeat mood of the youngsters, Vice Chancellor Harvinder Singh Dhaliwal said, “The extravagant event has been designed to help the students identify, cherish and unleash their talent.”

“This university has produced great artistes like JS Bhalla and Bal Mukund Sharma, along with great Punjabi writers Surjit Patar, Kulwant Virk and Mohan Singh,” he added.

Some current and former officials of various universities were honoured during the event.