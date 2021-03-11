Punjab boys win bronze in volleyball championship

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, May 16

Punjab won bronze medal in the 24th Youth National Volleyball Championship, held at Islampur, Sangli district, Maharashtra, from May 10 to 15.

The team comprising six students of Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana, played well in this championship and secured a medal after a gap of eight years.

College Principal, Dr Pardeep Singh Walia, congratulated the players on this achievement. He also appreciated the contribution of Prof Kulwant Singh, head, Physical Education Department, in preparing players for the championship.

The Amritsar MP, Gurjit Singh Aujla, and president, Punjab Volleyball Association, along with other office-bearers, including Raj Kumar, general secretary, and Dr Kanwaljit Singh, joint secretary, also congratulated the boys on bringing laurels to the state.