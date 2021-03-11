Punjab boys win bronze in volleyball championship

Ludhiana, May 16
Punjab won bronze medal in the 24th Youth National Volleyball Championship, held at Islampur, Sangli district, Maharashtra, from May 10 to 15.
The team comprising six students of Satish Chander Dhawan Government College, Ludhiana, played well in this championship and secured a medal after a gap of eight years.
College Principal, Dr Pardeep Singh Walia, congratulated the players on this achievement. He also appreciated the contribution of Prof Kulwant Singh, head, Physical Education Department, in preparing players for the championship.
The Amritsar MP, Gurjit Singh Aujla, and president, Punjab Volleyball Association, along with other office-bearers, including Raj Kumar, general secretary, and Dr Kanwaljit Singh, joint secretary, also congratulated the boys on bringing laurels to the state.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
US Presidential panel votes to process all green card applications within 6 months
A proposal in this regard was moved by eminent Indian Americ...
Boost to ‘Make in India’, 2 warships set sail today
Rajnath Singh to unveil Surat, Udaygiri in Mumbai
J&K to present blueprint to protect minorities in meeting with Amit Shah today
The meeting will be chaired by Shah and J&K Lieutenant Gover...
'Security issues', J&K bans unregistered teachers' unions
KU Prof sacked on may 13 for being ‘threat to state’