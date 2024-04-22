Punjab Civil Medical Services Association calls off today’s strike

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, April 21

After adequate steps were taken by the state government on the issue of manhandling of a government doctor, the Punjab Civil Medical Services Association (PCMSA) has called off their strike for Monday. PCMSA has unanimously cancelled the strike call for all government healthcare centres given for Monday and they have decided to rather hold a solidarity march tomorrow at the public health institutes of the state.

The state-wide strike was announced at all public healthcare centres across the state after the unfortunate incident that has led to the hospitalisation of Dr Sunil Bhagat, SMO, ESI Hospital, Hoshiarpur, after being manhandled by a patient’s attendants.

Punjab Health Minister has assured setting up of a district-level greviance redressal system. In case of any such untoward incident in future, the institution head will be responsible for the registration of institutional PI and FIR. The ministry has assured public healthcare centres will be provided security through both a police chowki and outsourced staff.

