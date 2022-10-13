Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann lauds CICU’s business youth programme

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 12

CM Bhagwant Mann appreciated the efforts made by Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings (CICU) for the business youth development programme. CICU Young Business leader Forum has 200 entrepreneurs in business. The objective of the CICU is to groom youth so that they can excel and take the business to the international level.

Growtherator Ludhiana is a 6-month long curated small business accelerator programme supported by the Punjab Government and SIDBI to boost promising Growth Enterprises of Ludhiana towards increased productivity, efficiency, and profitability by offering weekly sessions on Cash, Customer, and Capacity.

Upkar Singh Ahuja, president, CICU, said our work in the last 1.5 years in Ludhiana has started showing the success of this idea. GrowthHub-Ludhiana was kicked off with a business accelerator programme – Growtherator in January 2021 and included 18 participants from diverse industries such as textile, engineering, services, and trading. Now a year later, they have created over 300 direct jobs and have increased their collective sales by Rs 58.04 crore.