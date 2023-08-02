Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann launches suction machine for Ludhiana’s sewerage network

Ludhiana, August 2
Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday flagged off an equipment that, he said, will help resolve the city's sewage problem.
Bought for Rs 1.45 crore, the super suction-cum-jetting machine will mechanically clean the city's sewer lines, the chief minister said.
ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਜਿੱਥੇ ਪੰਜਾਬ ਦਾ ਦਿਲ ਵੀ ਹੈ ਤੇ ਇੰਡਸਟਰੀਅਲ ਹੱਬ ਵੀ ਹੈ…ਅੱਜ ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਨਗਰ ਨਿਗਮ ਨੂੰ 50 ਟਰੈਕਟਰ ਤੇ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ ਦਾ ਸੀਵਰੇਜ ਸਾਫ਼ ਰੱਖਣ ਲਈ ਅਤਿ ਆਧੁਨਿਕ ਮਸ਼ੀਨ ਨੂੰ ਹਰੀ ਝੰਡੀ ਦਿੱਤੀ…ਲੁਧਿਆਣਾ ਵਾਸੀਆਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਫ਼ ਸੁਥਰਾ ਸ਼ਹਿਰ ਬਣਾ ਕੇ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ…ਅਸੀਂ ਇਹ ਯਕੀਨੀ ਬਣਾ ਰਹੇ ਹਾਂ ਨਗਰ ਨਿਗਮਾਂ ਦਾ ਫੰਡ ਸਹੀ ਜਗ੍ਹਾ ਇਸਤੇਮਾਲ ਕਰਕੇ… pic.twitter.com/CquXpxskfa— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 2, 2023
It will clean 200 kilometres of the city's main sewerage lines and help resolve the city's sewage problem, he said.
Mann also flagged off 50 tractors purchased by the Municipal Corporation, Ludhiana, for Rs 2.22 crore.
ਅਗਲੇ ਫੇਜ਼ ‘ਚ ਅਸੀਂ ਵੱਡੇ ਪਿੰਡਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਸਾਫ਼ ਸਫਾਈ ਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਖੇਤੀਬਾੜੀ ਦੇ ਕੰਮਾਂ ਲਈ ਟਰੈਕਟਰ ਦੇਵਾਂਗੇ…ਨਾਲ ਹੀ ਹਲ਼ ਤਵੀਆਂ ਤੇ ਹੋਰ ਵੀ ਸਮਾਨ ਲੋੜ ਮੁਤਾਬਕ ਪਿੰਡਾਂ ਨੂੰ ਦਿੱਤਾ ਜਾਵੇਗਾ.. pic.twitter.com/kmQmfOfhvH— Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann) August 2, 2023
These will be used by civic body branches, including building and roads, operation and maintenance, health and horticulture, among others. These tractors will lift debris, supply water through tankers, collect garbage and perform other operations, he said.
