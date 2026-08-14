DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Games Videos Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Ludhiana / Punjab CM lays foundation stone of Rs 65-crore CBG plant at Haibowal

Punjab CM lays foundation stone of Rs 65-crore CBG plant at Haibowal

Plant, being set up on 2.5 acres provided by state government, to produce 5 tonnes of biogas daily

article_Author
Shivani Bhakoo
Tribune News Service
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:02 PM Aug 14, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann announced the foundation stone laying for a Rs 65-crore Compressed Bio-Gas in Haibowal. Image credits/X @BhagwantMann
Advertisement

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday laid the foundation stone of a compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Haibowal. For the plant, the state government has provided 2.5 acres of land. A total of Rs 65 crore will be spent on the project, which will produce 5 tonnes of biogas daily once it becomes operational in about a year.

Advertisement

Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister (CM) remembered former Local Bodies Minister Sanjeev Arora for his vision and efforts to set up the plant. He said it was Arora’s dream to establish the facility for dairy owners.

Advertisement

“Today, we have representatives from Arora’s family here and, in a few days, he will be out of jail. I am going to meet him soon,” said the CM.

Advertisement

Mann also said environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal was present at the event and had mastery over water resources. The CM said Punjab did not have to worry as long as persons like Seechewal were there.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Mann said the AAP government was committed to the common man. He said that, unlike previous parties, which did not do anything without vested interests, the AAP government believed in merit and transparency.

Advertisement

He cited the example of Ludhiana Mayor Inderjit Kaur, who was earlier a teacher at a private school but was unnecessarily targeted because of her association with the party. She left the school, contested the councillor elections and was later elected Mayor of Ludhiana.

“Since she deserved the chair, she got it. This is how our party works,” Mann insisted.

He said his government believed in development and not political vendetta.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts