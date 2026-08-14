Punjab CM lays foundation stone of Rs 65-crore CBG plant at Haibowal

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Friday laid the foundation stone of a compressed biogas (CBG) plant at Haibowal. For the plant, the state government has provided 2.5 acres of land. A total of Rs 65 crore will be spent on the project, which will produce 5 tonnes of biogas daily once it becomes operational in about a year.

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Addressing the gathering, the Chief Minister (CM) remembered former Local Bodies Minister Sanjeev Arora for his vision and efforts to set up the plant. He said it was Arora’s dream to establish the facility for dairy owners.

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“Today, we have representatives from Arora’s family here and, in a few days, he will be out of jail. I am going to meet him soon,” said the CM.

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Mann also said environmentalist Balbir Singh Seechewal was present at the event and had mastery over water resources. The CM said Punjab did not have to worry as long as persons like Seechewal were there.

Taking a dig at the Opposition, Mann said the AAP government was committed to the common man. He said that, unlike previous parties, which did not do anything without vested interests, the AAP government believed in merit and transparency.

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He cited the example of Ludhiana Mayor Inderjit Kaur, who was earlier a teacher at a private school but was unnecessarily targeted because of her association with the party. She left the school, contested the councillor elections and was later elected Mayor of Ludhiana.

“Since she deserved the chair, she got it. This is how our party works,” Mann insisted.

He said his government believed in development and not political vendetta.