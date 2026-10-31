Punjab CM Mann forms Seechewal-led panel to tackle Buddha Nullah pollution

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has constituted a nine- to 10-member committee under the chairmanship of Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal to find a solution to the pollution in the Buddha Nullah.

The decision was taken at a meeting chaired by the Chief Minister, which was attended by senior officials from various departments, including the Municipal Corporation, district administration and police, along with representatives of dairy owners from Tajpur Road and Hambran Road and other industry stakeholders.

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The Chief Minister directed the Secretary, local government, and other officials to work with the committee and prepare a comprehensive proposal to reduce pollution in the Buddha Nullah. The committee has been asked to submit a detailed report within 15 days, suggesting practical measures to prevent the discharge of untreated waste into the water body. The CM also directed officials to take strict action against those found violating pollution norms.

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Deputy Commissioner Himanshu Jain said, "The meeting was held under the leadership of Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann. He directed officials to come up with proposals to reduce pollution in the Buddha Nullah within 15 days and submit a comprehensive report. A committee of nine to 10 members has also been formed for the purpose."

Rajya Sabha MP Balbir Singh Seechewal said the committee would work towards finding a concrete solution to the pollution problem within 15 days. Regular meetings would be held during this period to discuss the issue and finalise measures to control pollution in the Buddha Nullah.

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The committee is expected to bring all stakeholders onto a common platform and identify measures to ensure better waste management, proper treatment of dairy waste and strict monitoring of industrial discharge.