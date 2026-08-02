Punjab CM Mann, Harjot Bains to inaugurate Schools of Eminence in Ludhiana

After several missed deadlines and repeated postponements, two much-awaited Schools of Eminence (SOEs) in Ludhiana are set to be inaugurated on Sunday, with Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann and Education Minister Harjot Singh Bains dedicating the upgraded campuses to students.

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The Chief Minister will inaugurate the newly constructed School of Eminence at Kidwai Nagar, while the School of Eminence at Government Senior Secondary School, Millerganj-Dholewal, will be inaugurated virtually during the programme.

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The Kidwai Nagar campus was originally scheduled to be inaugurated on May 28, but the event was postponed due to the Chief Minister’s unavailability. The project had already missed multiple deadlines. The then Deputy Commissioner had set March 2025 as the target for completing and operationalising the school, while Ludhiana Central MLA Ashok Parashar Pappi had later announced that it would be inaugurated within three months.

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Despite the building being ready, students continued attending classes at Government Senior Secondary School, Division Number III, as the new campus remained locked awaiting inauguration.

The newly built Kidwai Nagar School of Eminence has 40 classrooms and modern infrastructure, including smart classrooms and upgraded educational facilities developed under the Punjab Government’s School of Eminence project.

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The Millerganj-Dholewal campus has been equipped with digital classrooms featuring projectors and screens, an RO-based drinking water system, upgraded classrooms and improved infrastructure.

Both institutions are part of the Punjab Government’s flagship initiative to strengthen government education by providing modern classrooms, science and computer laboratories, CCTV surveillance, sports infrastructure and other student-centric facilities.

Preparations for the Chief Minister’s visit were completed on Saturday. At the Kidwai Nagar campus, teachers and officials made final arrangements, while similar preparations were carried out at the Millerganj-Dholewal school for the virtual inauguration.

Officials said six teachers have been deputed at the Kidwai Nagar campus to coordinate the event, including classroom readiness and digital equipment, while five principals and headmasters have been assigned duties at the Millerganj-Dholewal campus.

Following the inauguration, the Chief Minister and the Education Minister are expected to inspect the Kidwai Nagar School of Eminence, interact with students and parents, and review the facilities developed under the state’s education reforms.

During the visit, the CM Mann and Bains are also scheduled to attend a meeting of Village Defence Committees at Kings Villa on Ferozepur Road to mark one year of the state's anti-drug initiative before returning later in the afternoon.