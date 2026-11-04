Punjab CM Mann’s pitch for hosting 2030 hockey World Cup enthuses fans

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann’s pitch to host the 2030 Hockey World Cup has refreshed enthusiasm among the state’s hockey fraternity and fans, with prominent sports personalities and administrators calling it an opportunity to restore the state’s position on the international hockey map.

According to sources, the CM had sought hosting rights for the prestigious global tournament during a meeting with Hockey India general secretary Bhola Nath while attending the inaugural ceremony of the ongoing 9th Asian Champions Trophy at Jalandhar on October 27.

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He had linked the pitch with discussions on the demands concerning the state’s hockey players.

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“Accept our demand and we will accept yours. Punjab should be given the hosting rights for the World Cup and an announcement should be made during the final of the Asian Champions Trophy on November 5,” Mann is reported to have told the Hockey India official.

Though the final decision on the venue is yet to be taken, Mann’s proposal has raised hopes among hockey enthusiasts, who believe bringing one of the world’s biggest hockey events to the state would be a fitting tribute to the state’s rich contribution to the game.

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Welcoming the CM’s initiative, Olympian Hardeep Singh Grewal (Neeta) said, “Punjab has given the country generations of Olympians, international players and outstanding coaches. Hosting the World Cup would be a matter of pride and would inspire the next generation to take up the sport. The government must pursue this proposal seriously.”

Hockey Ludhiana general secretary Ajay Pal Singh Poonia, who is also a former hockey player, said, “Punjab and hockey share a historic relationship. A World Cup on our soil would reconnect the younger generation with this glorious sporting legacy and give a tremendous boost to the game.”

Ludhiana Sports Welfare Association chairperson Sukhwinder Singh said the proposed event should also become an opportunity to upgrade sports infrastructure across the state. “Hosting an international tournament requires world-class facilities. This is the right time to strengthen our stadiums, training facilities and grassroots infrastructure,” he added.

Former player Col Jasjit Singh (retd), Jarkhar Hockey Academy chief organiser Jagroop Singh Jarkhar and Hockey Ludhiana organising secretary Tejdeep Singh Bhalla also backed the pitch, noting that hosting the global tournament would bring international attention to the state’s hockey culture.

They said the event should be viewed not merely as a sporting competition, but as an opportunity to showcase the state’s organisational capabilities, sporting heritage and hospitality before a global audience.

CM Mann’s proposal has opened a new window of hope for the state’s hockey fraternity.