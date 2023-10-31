Punjab CM’s debate a gimmick: Sunil Jakhar

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, October 30

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar said if SYL waters were shared, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will be responsible for the same. He termed the November 1 debate by the CM to be held in Ludhiana to discuss the issues concerning Punjab as a mere gimmick. Jakhar was in city regarding the “Meri Mitti Mera Desh” campaign of the BJP under which they are collecting soil from different parts of the country and will be sent to Amritvan in Delhi.

Opposition party has also been invited by the CM to which he said, “What is the use of holding a debate or discussion in a locked room. If he wants to hold a healthy debate, it should be held in open and also allow the people of Punjab to participate in the same. Only then can it be considered as a healthy debate,” he said.

He further lashed at the CM and said that he fails to understand that though the debate is held in Ludhiana to discuss about Punjab, everything is being managed from Delhi. “The officials and media, all are coming from Delhi. Mann is just following and acting upon the instructions of AAP convenor, Arvind Kejriwal,” he said.

“Only CM Bhagwant Mann will be responsible if even a single drop of water is given from Punjab,” he said.

Jakhar cautioned the Chief Minister that the time for theatrics was over and if SYL was constructed, the worst hit area would be the South-Western Malwa region upto Abohar and Fazilka; while underlining that AAP leadership must understand Punjab has not even a drop of water to share and no distribution of its waters would be tolerated.

Jakhar further said the government should listen to the suggestion of Saradara Singh Johal to understand the gravity of the situation. Johal is a distinguished economist respected by Punjabis especially the farming community for his genuine concern about the state’s economy, Jakhar said.

Policy of distraction and deceit will not work anymore and Punjabis have seen through AAP’s gimmickry and would shunt them out at the very first chance in 2024, Jakhar said.

Reacting to Jakhar’s statement, AAP MLA Gurpeeet Gogi, said Jakhar should sit in the debate and that the issues like SYL have been passed to them by the successive governments. Gogi said the debate will have public representation.

