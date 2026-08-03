Punjab Congress chief Warring, Baghel to visit Ludhiana on August 6

In continuation of his nine-day tour to rejuvenate the party organisation and connect with workers at the grassroots levels, Bhupesh Baghel, Punjab affairs incharge for the Congress, will visit Ludhiana with Punjab Pradesh Congress Committee president Raja Warring on August 6.

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Party leaders supporting the Warring faction have indicated that they are not going to tolerate any kind of disturbance during party programmes and those responsible for disruption would be held accountable. According to leaders, except for one constituency in Ludhiana district, West constituency represented by Bharat Bhushan Ashu, all other representatives from rural and urban constituencies are supporting Raja Warring.

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Reliable sources in the party added that on August 6, Baghel will address two programmes, one for the urban segment at Shehenshah Palace on Ferozpur Road and the other for the rural segment, including Sahnewal, Gill, Jagraon, Dakha and Raikot, near Phullanwal Chowk.

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Talking to The Tribune, Congress leader Kuldeep Singh Vaid said the Congress cadre in Ludhiana was excited for Baghel and Warring's visit. “I personally feel that there is no opposition from the Congress side and all is being done at the behest of BJP, as this has already been done in the states of Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Bihar,” said Kuldeep.

Kuldeep further said that apart from the West constituency, all other prominent leaders, including Rakesh Pandey, Surinder Dawar, Pawan Dewan, Balwinder Bains, Simarjit Singh Bains and Sanjay Talwar, were supporting Raja Warring.

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Bharat Bhushan Ashu told The Tribune that he had received information that a Congress programme was being held on August 6 but he would join the event only if he was respectfully invited.

Taking a dig at Baghel’s visit to Bathinda on Monday, where protestors boycotted his programme, one of Ashu's supporters said the duo was going to meet a similar situation in Ludhiana on August 6.