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Home / Ludhiana / Punjab Cultural Society’s tireless efforts to preserve state’s soul

Punjab Cultural Society’s tireless efforts to preserve state’s soul

The society is dedicated to preserving and promoting rich heritage, language, traditions and folk culture of the state

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 04:30 AM May 30, 2026 IST
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Punjab Cultural Society founder Ravinder Singh Ranguwal conducts a bhangra workshop in Australia.
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In the bustling lanes of the city and beyond, the name of Punjab Cultural Society’s founder Ravinder Singh Ranguwal has become synonymous with preservation of state’s soul. His tireless efforts have carried the rhythms of bhangra, giddha and state’s other folk traditions across continents.

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The society is dedicated to preserving and promoting rich heritage, language, traditions and folk culture of the state. It works to connect the younger generation with Punjabi roots through various cultural activities, such as bhangra, giddha, folk songs, poetry, theatre and heritage festivals.

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“Preserving our culture is not just about dance or music, it is about safeguarding our identity, our language and the values that bind generations together. Punjab Cultural Society is safeguarding this valuable heritage and promoting Punjabi language and culture on national and international platforms,” says Ranguwal.

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After starting out as a folk dancer, Ranguwal’s passion soon expanded into cinematography, direction, lyric writing, song composition and choreography. His versatility, whether as a bhangra coach, giddha trainer, turban stylist or music director, has touched nearly every facet of Punjabi art. In 1998, he established Punjab Cultural Society, a non-profit platform that empowers youth and connects Punjabi lovers worldwide.

Come summers, Ranguwal’s calendar is devoted to nurturing the next generation. He hosts 20-day workshops for children, teaching them folk dances. The workshops are not confined to Ludhiana, and are organised in various countries, including Canada, US, Australia, Germany, Hungary and Oman. People from the Punjabi diaspora eagerly enroll their children at the workshop.

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“We should not forget our culture. I have seen people living abroad are more enthusiastic in keeping in touch with their culture and are keen to learn its art forms. Our workshops are a testimony to that fact,” Ranguwal says. His commitment has earned him recognition among artistes.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Singh Mann is widely appreciated for his efforts towards promoting Punjab’s language, culture and folk heritage. In acknowledgment of this vision, Ranguwal honoured the CM during a recent event.

“CM Mann has been continuously taking historic initiatives for the promotion of Punjabi language, culture and folk arts,” Ranguwal said, adding artists, writers, singers and cultural organisations were getting due respect and recognition.

The event drew prominent voices from Punjab’s cultural fraternity. Renowned folk singer and former MP Mohammad Sadiq said that since the CM had a deep connection with art and culture, he understood emotions and struggles of Punjabi artists closely.

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