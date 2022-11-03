Punjab Day celebrated

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana: Gaiety marked the celebrations of Punjab Day at Ryan International School, Dugri. An array of activities were held for the students on the occasion. Class II students informed about “Punjabi Boliyan” during a presentation. A “Punjabi thali competition” was also held in which students of classes III to V showcased various varieties of home-made Punjabi cuisine. The students form the senior section participated in a model-making competition on the theme of “Punjabi culture”. The day concluded on a productive note with a heightened sense of cultural awareness.

Career Counselling Workshop held

A workshop on ‘Choosing career wisely’ was organised at Drishti Dr RC Jain Innovative Public School on Wednesday. The resource person for the event was Aadi Garg, the founder of a counselling centre in Chandigarh. He told the students that purpose, planning and preparation were significant to move towards excellence in careers. He also apprised the students of opportunities within the country and the availability of various courses. Principal Manisha Gangwar thanked the speaker for his time.

‘Gothic’ theme marks Halloween

Students of Spring Dale Public School celebrated Halloween with pomp and show. A ‘Gothic’ theme marked the celebrations at the institute. Games like zombie eyeball, witches hat ring and pumpkin ball game were played by the tiny tots. Zombie dances, haunted house, spooky treat and Halloween selfie corner were the main attractions during the day.

DPS celebrates founder’s day

Gaiety marked the 12th founder’s day for juniors at Delhi Public School, Khanna. Khanna SSP Dayama Harish Kumar Om Prakash was the chief guest on the occasion. The programme commenced with the ceremonial lighting of the lamp by the chief guest and other dignitaries. Head Mistress Mamta Ghai read the school report and informed about the achievements of the school in the 2021-22 session. Cultural performances by students of various grades marked the celebrations. The toddlers of the pre-primary wing rocked the stage with their show ‘The Jungle Book.’ The Pied Piper of Hamelin- a theatre production presented by the budding artists of grades II & III enthralled the audience.

Mathematics activities held

BCM Arya International School organised a three-day event encompassing various mathematics activities from October 28 to October 31 for students of grades II to VIII. With an aim to foster a positive attitude towards the subject, students were encouraged to ignite their critical thinking and creativity. Activities like “Showing symmetry”, “3D cubes”, “Magic numbers”, “Mental math,” etc., were held during the three-day event. Using appropriate props and apparatuses, students put up an amazing show. The parents were delightful spectators to the event. The demonstrations reflected the hardwork of the pupils.