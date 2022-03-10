PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Fate of 175 candidates to be decided today

Tribune News Service

Nitin Jain

Ludhiana, March 9

Amid apprehensions that Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs) could be tampered with and the Opposition parties keeping a strict vigil at strongrooms where EVMs are stored, all arrangements are in place for counting of votes polled for 14 Assembly constituencies at 14 counting centres in the district on Thursday.

The fate of a total 175 candidates, including two Cabinet Ministers Bharat Bhushan Ashu from Ludhiana West and Gurkirat Singh Kotli in Khanna, two former Akali ministers Sharanjit Singh Dhillon from Sahnewal and Maheshinder Singh Grewal from Ludhiana West, Aam Aadmi Party’s Deputy Leader of Opposition in Punjab Vidhan Sabha Sarvjit Kaur Manuke from Jagraon, four former bureaucrats — sitting MLA Kuldeep Singh Vaid (Bulara) in Gill, retired IAS officer Sucha Ram Ladhar in Gill, retired PCS officer and ex-MLA Shiv Ram Kaler in Jagraon and retired IRS officer Dr Jagtar Singh from Raikot, Sanyukt Samaj Morcha (SSM) supremo Balbir Singh Rajewal in Samrala and 12 women, which was sealed in the EVMs on February 20, would be known on Thursday when counting of votes gets

underway at the counting centres spread across 14 locations — one each for every Assembly segment.

A total of 2,979 EVMs, one each for every polling booth, and VVPAT machines, sealed with the fate of 175 contestants from Khanna, Samrala, Sahnewal, Ludhiana East, Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar, Ludhiana Central, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Gill, Payal, Dakha, Raikot and Jagraon, have been kept at their respective counting centres under fool-proof three-tier security arrangements backed by 24x7 CCTV surveillance in place.

The counting of votes would begin at 8 am, the District Election Officer-cum-Deputy Commissioner Varinder Kumar Sharma told The Tribune, here on Wednesday.

He said the third and final rehearsal of the counting staff in the presence of election observers at the respective counting centres was conducted here today when the duty roaster was also circulated.

The third and final randomisation of the counting staff will be held tomorrow at 5 am, following which the deployment will be made at the counting centres.

The DC said three-tier tight security arrangements have been made in and around the counting centres, which have been duly sealed, to avert any possible sabotage or pilferage whatsoever. “For the first time, the batteries of the EVMs have also been detached and will be attached again at the time of counting process,” Sharma disclosed.

The EVMs and VVPAT machines brought to the designated strongrooms from all polling stations were being guarded by the police and paramilitary personnel under round-the-clock vigil.

Detailing about the three-tier arrangements, Commissioner of Police Gurpreet Singh Bhullar said in the first layer, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) personnel have been deployed near the strongrooms, Punjab Armed Police (PAP) personnel have been deputed in the second layer and the district police personnel are manning the outer layer.

Besides 24 CAPF personnel in three shifts of eight each, 20 personnel each of the PAP and the district police are deployed at each strongroom.

He said 14 strongrooms have been established at as many locations with 24x7 tight security and CCTV surveillance to ensure the safety of EVMs and VVPAT machines.

14 counting centres

Khanna: Applied Science building, Guru Nanak Polytechnic College, Ludhiana

Samrala: Girls common room 2, SCD Government College for Boys, Civil Lines, Ludhiana

Sahnewal: Auditorium halls 1 and 2, Khalsa Girls Senior Secondary School, College Road, Ludhiana

Ludhiana East: Library hall, first floor, SCD Government College for Boys, Civil Lines, Ludhiana

Ludhiana South: Examination hall, KVM Senior Secondary School, Civil Lines, Ludhiana

Atam Nagar: Room C-9, C-10, new workshop building, Guru Nanak Dev Polytechnic College, Gill Road, Ludhiana

Ludhiana Central: Auditorium hall 1 and 2, Arya College, Civil Lines, Ludhiana

Ludhiana West: Gymnasium hall, Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana

Ludhiana North: Multipurpose hall, Government Senior Secondary Smart School, PAU, Ludhiana

Gill: GMT laboratory, SRS Government Polytechnic College for Girls, Rishi Nagar, Ludhiana

Payal: Auditorium hall, Government College for Women, Bharat Nagar Chowk, Ludhiana

Dakha: Sukhdev Bhawan, PAU, Ludhiana

Raikot: Seminar hall, Malwa Central College of Education for Women, Ludhiana

Jagraon: Examination hall 1 and 2, Punjab Agriculture University, Ludhiana

Counting tables

As many as 14 counting tables with seven each in two halls at every counting centre have been set up for counting of votes.

No-vehicle zone

The 100-metre radius around the counting centres has been declared a “no-vehicle zone” and the traffic police personnel have been deputed to ensure smooth flow of traffic in and around the counting centres.

Holiday and dry day

Holiday has been declared for teaching and non-teaching staff and students in all educational institutions where counting will be held. Also, a dry day has been declared in the district on Thursday.

Expect first result by 10 am

The verdict of all 14 Assembly seats is expected to come out before noon. The first result would be out around 10 am from Ludhiana South, Atam Nagar and Ludhiana Central, which have 178, 170 and 178 polling stations, respectively, followed by Khanna, Raikot, Ludhiana West, Ludhiana North, Payal, and Jagraon, having 192, 188, 200, 203, 206, and 198 polling stations, respectively. Gill with a maximum of 308 polling stations will be the last in results.