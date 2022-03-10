PUNJAB DECIDES 2022: Security up ahead of counting of votes

No gatherings or victory processions allowed, violators to face action

Police personnel during a meeting near Mandi Ahmedgarh on Wednesday. Tribune photo

Mahesh Sharma

Mandi Ahmedgarh/Raikot/ Samrala/Khanna, March 9

The administration claimed to have made adequate proactive security arrangements to prevent any untoward incident following the declaration of Assembly election results for various constituencies falling under Ludhiana and Malerkotla districts.

Security has been beefed up in the region and candidates and their supporters have been warned against violation of guidelines of the Election Commission regarding the electioneering process, including counting of votes and declaration of results.

Extra proactive measures have been taken to check sneaking in of unscrupulous elements in the guise of routine visitors.

As counting centres for Amargarh, Raikot, Jagraon, Dakha, Gill, Payal, Samrala and Khanna have been established at venues situated in areas falling outside the jurisdiction of subdivisions concerned, returning officers and personnel deployed on election duty have already left for their respective spots.

Malerkotla Deputy Commissioner Madhvi Kataria said a foolproof security plan had been drafted and implemented for maintaining the law and order situation following the commencement of counting and declaration of results on Thursday.

“Having received instructions from the Election Commission, we have already advised all candidates and their supporters that victory processions will not be allowed in any case and violators will be dealt with a stern hand. We have also made unprecedented arrangements for maintaining transparency during the whole process,” said the Deputy Commissioner, adding that SOPs on prevention of spread of coronavirus will also be followed in letter and in spirit.

No gathering would be allowed at public places on Thursday which had already been declared a dry day, Kataria said.

Meanwhile, police personnel, supervised by Malerkotla SSP Ravjot Kaur Grewal, Ludhiana (Rural) SSP Patil Ketan Baliram and Khanna SSP J Elenchaezhian claimed to have reviewed and revamped security arrangements at localities falling under their jurisdiction keeping in view the necessities of the occasion.

DSPs Harbinger Singh Cheema, Rajwinder Singh Randhawa and Sandeep Vadhera said SHOs and beat officers had been advised to enhance night domination and patrolling in their respective areas.

Poll staff leave for counting centres

