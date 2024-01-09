Punjab dominates tally with 2 more golds

Our Sports Correspondent

Ludhiana, January 8

Punjab continued its domination in judo by securing two out of six gold medals on the third day of the 67th National School Games being organised by the Punjab School Education Department under the aegis of School Games of India here on Monday. Haryana, Delhi, CBSE and Gujrat shared one gold medal each.

In the boys U-17 section (below 55 kg), Nakul Arora of Punjab drubbed the Prince of Haryana to clinch gold while Yash Chaudhry of Chandigarh pipped Lucky Laishram of Manipur to secure third position.

Punjab’s Shivansh Vashisht of Punjab defeated Palthi Ranga of Telangana and lifted gold medal in the below 60 kg group and in the match to decide bronze medal, Kunal of Rajasthan overpowered Senma Chandan of Gujrat.

In the girls U-17 section (below 52kg), Dhruvi Chaudhari of Gujrat, Stanzin Daechan of Delhi (below 63kg), Diksha of Haryana (below 70kg) and in the boys section, Babnoor Singh Brar of CBSE secured gold medals.

In football (girls U-19), Punjab along with Haryana, West Bengal, Chhattisgarh, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, Bihar, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujrat, Chandigarh, IBSO and Jharkhand qualified for the quarterfinals.

Today, Punjab beat Odisha 2-1, IBSO beat Karnataka 5-0, Chhattisgarh outplayed CISCE 2-0, Kerala outclassed Uttrakhand 1-0 and Gujarat outplayed CBSFWSO 4-0. Chandigarh drew with Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh beat Jammu and Kashmir 9-0, West Bengal trounced Vidya Bharti 17-0 and Delhi drew with Uttar Pradesh.

Deputy Director Sushil Bhardwaj and District Education Officer Dimple Madan, coordinator Kulvir Singh and sports coach Ajit Pal Singh were among the visitors at the games venues today.