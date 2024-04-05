Punjab Dyers Association moves High Court, hearing today

Ludhiana, April 4
The hearing of an application put by the Punjab Dyers’ Association in the Punjab and Haryana High Court will be held tomorrow. The association has moved an application against the Government of India regarding the implementation of provisions in an amendment to the Section 43 B of the Income Tax Act for the current financial year which began on April 1.
In a circular, though the Central Government has deferred the enforcement and applicability of the said provisions for now, they have ‘somehow’ been marked as applicable from April 1, 2024.The government, according to the association members, appears to have mistakenly mentioned ‘assessment year 2024-25’ instead of ‘assessment year 2025-26’.
The said mistake appears to be inadvertent and typographical. The wrong mentioning of the assessment year in the notification has added confusion to an already troubled textile industry. The industry is facing financial doldrums due to a transportation bottleneck and unfair trade practices of the Chinese businesses. “ In these difficult times, in case this ambiguity in the circular is not corrected, it will lead to further financial strain with imminent financial outflows,” an association member added.
