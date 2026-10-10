Punjab Education Dept revises mid-day meal menu

The Punjab Education Department has introduced a revised mid-day meal menu for government schools across the state, effective till October 31. The new menu includes kheer once a week and a seasonal fruit on another day of the week.

However, schools and teachers said they continue to face challenges in implementing the scheme, citing difficulties in obtaining GST-compliant bills from local vendors, operating the new SPARSH portal without formal training, and serving the prescribed menu amid delays in the release of cooking-cost funds.

Advertisement

Under the revised menu, students will be served kheer along with the regular rajma-chawal meal on Tuesdays while a seasonal fruit will accompany dal and rice on Saturdays.

Advertisement

“Only Rs 5 has been allocated for a seasonal fruit. Which fruit can be purchased for that amount? Even a banana costs around Rs 8-9. Apples, guavas and oranges are far beyond that budget. Now, kheer has also been added to the menu. Before introducing new items, the government should ensure that schools receive funds on time,” said a teacher at a government primary school in the Mangat block.

Another teacher pointed out that educators were already burdened with several non-teaching assignments, including the Census, Mawan Dhiyan Yojana and the drug Census. “Teachers are now also expected to locate vendors who can provide GST bills. There is little clarity from the department. Most fruit and vegetable vendors do not issue GST invoices, especially when payments are not made regularly. We have also been directed to operate the SNA-SPARSH portal for centrally sponsored schemes without receiving any formal training,” the teacher said.

Advertisement

Schools have also raised concerns over the transition to the new portal, delays in reimbursement of cooking costs and the requirement to upload bills for every ingredient, including fruits and vegetables, which local vendors rarely provide.

Under the PM Poshan scheme, funded jointly by the Centre and the state in a 60:40 ratio, schools procure vegetables, spices, cooking oil and fruits for students from UKG to Class VIII, while foodgrains are supplied directly by government agencies. Earlier, schools received funds in advance based on their requirements. Under the current system, reimbursements are processed only after bills are submitted.

Meanwhile, District Education Officer Dimple Madan said the government had issued fresh standard operating procedures (SOPs) to simplify the process. She said purchases of up to Rs 10,000 would not pose any difficulty, as receipts by vendors will serve the purpose. The new guidelines, she added, would soon reach all school heads.