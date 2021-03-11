Punjab Education Minister visits Ludhiana

Ludhiana, May 9

The Punjab Education Minister, Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, today visited city to check arrangements for tomorrow’s function at Kingsville where Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann will address and interact with teachers from all over the state to improve quality education.

Hayer said it was an initiative of the state government to interact with teachers. It would give a chance to the government to listen to suggestions of teachers and do whatever it can to improve the education system in Punjab.

He said the AAP was people’s party. It wanted to get feedback of people at the grass-root level so that better education policy could be formulated, he added.