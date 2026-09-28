Punjab employees, pensioners announce fresh protests

A joint front of employees and pensioners has announced fresh protests against the Punjab Government.

The decision was taken at a state-level meeting held here. Front leaders Satish Rana, Gurnam Singh Virk and Sukhchain Singh Khaira accused Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann of “attempting to weaken their movement”.

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The state government employees have been protesting for the release of dearness allowance, restoration of the old-pension scheme, regularisation of contractual employees and minimum wages for mid-day meal, ASHA and Anganwadi workers.

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The front said a mega rally would be held in Sangrur on October 10. Around 200–250 unions are expected to participate in the rally. On October 21 and 22, employees across Punjab will observe a two-day mass leave.

To ensure full participation, district-level meetings will be held across Punjab on October 1.