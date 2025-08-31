As rescue and relief efforts gain momentum with worsening flood situation in Ajnala, Ramdass and Fazilka areas, several Punjabi singers have come forward to donate relief material and funds to several volunteer organisations on ground.

Advertisement

Diljit Dosanjh’s manager Sonali Singh has reached Amritsar along with his team to help with relief material and essential items. The team has asked the on-ground volunteer teams to reach out for any help or aid.

Singer Guru Randhawa, too, has set up a relief camp at Dera Baba Nanak and village Dharowali.

Advertisement

Singer-actor-producer Gippy Grewal has already donated a truck full of ‘achaar’ (pickles) that are required in bulk at gurudwaras serving ‘langar’ to people taking shelter.

Jasbir Jassi’s team and Satinder Sartaj’s Sartaj Foundation volunteers are already on ground working to serve food, dry ration and essentials to relief camps in Ajnala.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, Punjabi singer Karan Aujla has also donated a motor boat to Initiators of Change, a Ludhiana-based NGO, to ensure volunteers can reach the flood-affected areas and provide timely relief. Sharing details, Gauravdeep Singh, founder of Initiators of Change, told The Tribune that Aujla had noticed the NGO’s Instagram handle and personally reached out to him, asking how he could help. “I told him we urgently need a motor boat to access Ajnala, Fazilka and Ramdaas areas. We did not have enough funds, and the boat costs around Rs 3.5 lakh. The singer immediately arranged the funds, and the six-seater boat was airlifted from Kolkata recently. It can bear up to 600 kg of load, and volunteers are now distributing ration in flood-hit villages using the boat,” said Singh.

Currently, around 60-70 volunteers of the NGO are working round the clock for the victims. “Many NRIs are also contributing generously to support the flood-hit families in villages,” he added.

Apart from them, Inderjit Nikku, Jass Bajawa have also announced relief and support to rescue efforts.