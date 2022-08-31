‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ to begin tomorrow in Ludhiana district

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, August 30

The stage is set for the inaugural edition of the two-month-long ‘Khedan Vatan Punjab Dean’ scheduled to commence from September 1 onwards in the district. Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had formally declared games open at Jalandhar, yesterday.

The block level competitions will be held from September 1 to 5; district-level from September 12 to 22 and state-level competitions will be conducted from October 10 to 21, according to a circular issued by the Ministry of Sports and Youth Services, Punjab.

Over five lakh participants (boys and girls) under the age groups of 14, 17 and 21 besides men and women between 21-40 years, 41-50 years and those above 50 years will be seen in action during these games.

For any inquiry, players can contact local office of the Sports Department here at Guru Nanak Stadium at numbers 0161-2410494 or 9888844723.

