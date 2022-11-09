Punjab girls, Chandigarh boys emerge champions

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 8

Hosts Punjab emerged champions in the girls’ section while Chandigarh lifted the title in the boys’ section in the 29th Sub-Junior National Baseball Championship which concluded at Mata Gurdev Kaur Memorial Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala, near here on Tuesday.

In the final, Punjab players outwitted Andhra Pradesh 9-5 to clinch

the title. Manpreet Kaur of Ludhiana and Arshdeep Kaur from Fazilka played a major role in their teams’ victory. They contributed two runs each.

In the match to decide the third position, Chhattisgarh survived many anxious moments against Kerala before romping home victors 12-10.

Earlier, in the semi finals, Punjab beat Chhattisgarh 6-4 and Andhra Pradesh crushed Kerala 23-7 to set up the title clash.

In the boys’ section, Chandigarh outperformed Haryana 7-4 to clinch the winners’ trophy.

Anurag and Sahil chipped in with two runs each to help Chandigarh stitch up the match and the title.

In the match for hardline cup, Delhi thrashed Kerala 14-5 to secure third position. Earlier, in the semi finals, Haryana pipped Delhi 4-3 while Chandigarh defeated Kerala 14-4 to settle for the summit clash.

Meanwhile, in the inaugural edition of the Sub-Junior National Baseball5 (Mix) Championship, Punjab stamped its supremacy by winning the title.

A team comprises four girl and four boy players in this format of the game.

In the final, Punjab outclassed Gujarat 7-4 in which city players Darshpreet Singh and Manpreet Kaur excelled, chipping in with three runs each while the match for the third position turned out to be a mismatch in which Rajasthan overwhelmed Maharashtra 16-0.

Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Sports Minister, Punjab, was the chief guest on the final day and Jagtar Singh Dyalpura, MLA from Samrala, was the guest of honour on the occasion. The minister appreciated the sportsmanship exhibited

by the players.

Harish Kumar, secretary general, Baseball Federation of India, besides Sukhdev Singh Aulakh, Harbir Singh Gill, president and general secretary, respectively, Punjab Baseball Association along with Gurvir Singh Shahi, Director, Shahi Sports College, were among other prominent persons present there.