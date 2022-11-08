Punjab girls enter semis

Our Correspondent

Ludhiana, November 7

It was a day of mixed fortunes for hosts Punjab as they made it to the semi-final in the girls section but were shown the door in the boy’s group in the ongoing 29th Sub-Junior National Baseball Championship being held at Mata Gurdev Kaur Memorial Shahi Sports College of Physical Education, Samrala.

In the quarterfinals (girls), Punjab fought it tooth and nail against Haryana before squeezing past 6-5 to book a berth in the last four. Shobha and Manpreet Kaur contributed two runs each to enable Punjab clinch the issue.

In other quarterfinals, Chhattisgarh trounced Madhya Pradesh 10-0; Kerala toyed with Maharashtra 13-1 and Andhra Pradesh managed to scrape past Chandigarh 10-9 to join Punjab in the semis.

However, in the boys’ section, Punjab failed to cope up with their rivals from Haryana as the hosts surrendered meekly without putting up any semblance of fight (0-10). Akshul and Harshit played well for the winners, chipping in with three runs each.

Delhi overwhelmed Maharashtra 10-0 and Chandigarh outplayed Telangana 15-5 while Kerala beat Chhattisgarh 6-3.