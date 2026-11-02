Punjab Government, police must crack down on gang networks, illegal arms

Unemployment a cause for concern

The recent murder of famous food vendor’s son Rahul Sharma has reignited concerns about the gun culture in the state. An increasing fascination with firearms is fuelling senseless violence, with shootings over trivial disputes claiming innocent lives. The state seems trapped in a vicious circle, where guns are increasingly being used to settle petty scores and spread fear and insecurity. High unemployment rates, easy access to illegal weapons and the lure of quick money and power are driving youngsters towards gangs and criminal networks. The glorification of guns and violence on social media further aggravates the problem. Unless the government takes urgent steps to curb illegal arms, dismantle gang networks and ensure swift justice, the state risks turning into a battleground. The deteriorating law-and-order situation has made people fearful of venturing out freely. Tackling the menace requires strict policing and effective preventive measures.

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Novin Christopher

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Menace Has become deep-rooted cancer

The murder of Rahul Sharma here and killing of anti-drug activist Parvinder Singh Jhota in Mansa are proof that the rising gun culture has become a deep-rooted cancer for society. Weapons being glorified as a symbol of ‘swag’ and power on social media embolden criminals. No citizen feels safe because minor disputes are escalating into shootings. If strict action is not taken immediately to restore law and order, innocent people will continue to die.

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Komalpreet Kaur

Youth lack fear of punishment

Incidents such as Rahul Sharma’s murder highlight the alarming rise in violence and the increasing misuse of firearms, particularly by youngsters. The easy availability of illegal weapons, glorification of guns on social media and lack of fear of punishment are contributing to the disturbing trend. What begins as minor disputes often escalates into deadly confrontation, leaving families devastated and communities frightened. The government must strengthen law enforcement, curb illegal arms trafficking and ensure swift punishment for offenders. Educational institutes and parents should also promote responsible behaviour and peaceful conflict resolution among youngsters. Public safety must be the administration’s foremost priority. A society where weapons replace dialogue can’t progress peacefully. Collective efforts are essential to eliminate gun culture and restore public confidence in law and order.

Lakhvinder Singh

Guns bring violence, not respect

Rahul Sharma’s murder shows how unsafe the state has become. Youngsters nowadays feel carrying a gun makes them powerful, and this idea is promoted through songs and social media. The situation is such that even small arguments turn into serious crimes. Illegal weapons are easily available, creating fear among the people. The police should take strict action against illegal guns, and the youth needs to understand that a gun does not bring respect, but only brings danger.

Tanveer Singh Shergill

Police need to intensify efforts

Ludhiana is consistently among the top three districts in the state for licensed weapons, along with Gurdaspur and Bathinda. Police data indicates licensed weapons are rarely used in crime. Robbers, petty criminals and over-enthusiastic youth bypass prescribed licensing norms easily and succeed in procuring country-made weapons from neighbouring states at low prices. Social media is flooded with videos of youth flaunting handguns for intimidation or challenging rival factions. Tragic shooting incidents are being reported from every nook and corner of the state. The reasons include threat perception for cash movement and status image for the youth. The police should intensify campaigns like Gangsteran Te Vaar Yudh Nashian Virudh, with hundreds of raids. The state government has started regular monthly reviews of existing arms licenses with instructions to immediately revoke permits held by individuals with past criminal records. Carrying of firearms or flaunting weapons at social gatherings, religious places and digital platforms should be banned.

RS Sembhi

Firearms have been normalised

According to the police, Rahul’s murder was a “crime of passion” rather than a gang hit. A licensed firearm belonging to the prime suspect was used. Critics, including opposition political figures and community members, argue quick escalation of an argument reflects a dangerous normalisation of firearms. Public concern frequently points to glorification of weapons in regional pop culture and music, which critics argue influences the youth and lowers the threshold for violence during personal disputes. Such incidents amplify demands for tighter checks on arms licensing, stricter enforcement of background checks and a crackdown on carrying weapons to social gatherings. Law enforcement authorities often say such incidents are individual disputes rather than structural failures or widespread gang warfare. Proponents of current policy point out that the state government has measures in place to curb gun culture, including freezing new arms licenses, conducting audits of existing licensed weapons and strictly banning public display of firearms and songs promoting violence.

Sukhdev Sharma

No longer about isolated incidents

The tragic loss of young lives must serve as a wake-up call. What begins as a minor argument can quickly turn fatal when a firearm is readily accessible. This issue is no longer just about isolated incidents, it is about the dangerous normalisation. When firearms become tools for settling minor arguments, public safety is compromised. While the government audits of weapon permits are a step forward, a deeper cultural shift is necessary. Society must address the normalisation of violence before more innocent lives are cut short.

Harleen Kaur

Guns have become status symbol

The growing gun culture is becoming a serious threat to society. In Punjab, guns are no longer seen as a means of security, they have become a symbol of status, power and masculinity, glorified by some Punjabi songs and social media reels. Easy availability of licensed and illegal weapons, coupled with instant anger and lack of fear of law among the youth, is turning small disputes into murders. There is a need for strict scrutiny in arms licensing, a crackdown on illegal weapons, action against glorification of the menace on social media and counselling of youth.

Simranjit Kaur Shergill

More scrutiny in issuing arms licence

Mercurial temperament, liquor, drugs and guns are a very dangerous combination. Spoilt children from rich families are egoistic, consume liquor and drugs in parties, and lose a sense of what firing a gun can result in. Gun licences are supposed to be granted to people who face threats. It is, however, rarely verified and permits are issued on recommendation of or under the influence of influential people. This practice needs to stop. It should also be made mandatory for owners of banquet halls to employ security agencies to check that no one enters with firearms. In case of any such occurrence, the host should be held responsible. The parents and other family members of persons who own firearms should monitor their activities and ensure they don’t indulge in or fall prey to the menace.

Ravinder Mittal

Need zero tolerance for celebratory firing

Curbing gun violence requires a comprehensive approach across licensing, enforcement, culture and the underlying drivers. Authorities must conduct statewide audits to revoke licences of arms linked to crime, misuse or people based overseas. They must ensure psychological screening before issuing licence and digital tracking of ammunition. The authorities must ensure zero tolerance for celebratory firing and public display of weapons. Crackdowns must be intensified on illegal supply chains, including drone smuggling, and prosecution in arms cases must be expedited. The authorities must launch public awareness campaigns on the consequences of gun violence and promote non-violent conflict resolution through community programmes. They must expand youth employment to reduce gang appeal, enhance local policing technology and presence, and strengthen witness protection. As demonstrated by the Rahul Sharma case, normalising gun culture has tragic consequences.

Farzana Khan

People must report violations

Addressing the systemic threat requires a comprehensive approach across four key areas—licensing and enforcement, cultural and digital regulation, preventative governance and accountability. The authorities must enforce the state review to cancel 7,000 misused firearm licences and use the new overseas fugitive tracking unit to target foreign-based gangsters. They must block social media accounts glorifying weapons and promote campaigns to encourage public reporting. The ban on celebratory firing must be strictly enforced and venue operators should also be held liable for security failures. The government must address root causes by expanding youth employment, reducing school dropout rates, offering skill training, providing counselling and encouraging parental digital oversight. Preventing gun violence from spreading requires strict enforcement, curbs on illegal weapons and targeted youth programmes. Citizens can reduce risk by avoiding high-risk gatherings and reporting public firearm displays.

Mohammad Saleem Farooqui

Guns no longer limited to gang disputes

Rahul Sharma’s killing exposes the startling fact that gun culture in the state has permeated daily social interactions and is no longer limited to gang disputes or music videos. Weapons are now a means of status symbols used in small-scale conflicts with no consideration for human life. People will continue to be at risk of unexpected and irreparable violence if firearms, both legal and illicit, continue to proliferate unchecked. Restoring safety to our streets requires

strict enforcement of gun control laws, an immediate audit of

arms licences and a cultural shift away from normalising the display of weapons.

Gunreet Kaur

Address root causes behind crime

The rising presence of firearms in urban spaces has sparked widespread concerns about public safety. Recent killings underscore a troubling trend where disputes are increasingly settled with lethal force. Proponents of stricter controls argue that an unregulated influx of weapons fosters a hazardous environment, transforming routine altercations into fatal encounters and terrifying local communities. Conversely, others emphasise that addressing the root socio-economic causes of crime, alongside robust law enforcement, is more critical than focusing solely on weapon availability. Ultimately, mitigating the threat requires comprehensive community security measures.

Samreet Kaur

Recent murder must scare us all

The glorification of gun culture, especially among the youth, is a matter of grave concern. The recent incidents where lives were lost are harrowing and should shake us all. What is most disturbing is that guns are being flaunted on social media as a status symbol. The glorification of guns is giving young minds a false sense of power. If we wish to kill the menace at its roots, the learning should begin from home. The atmosphere provided to children in formative years and moral values inculcated by parents and teachers can go a long way in fighting the trend. If we teach respect for the law, humility and hard work, no child will be attracted to weapons. Social media platforms can also play a positive role by discouraging such content.

Aftab Fateh Singh Bains

Take strict action against illegal arms

The growing gun culture has become a serious threat to society. Some youngsters consider guns a symbol of power. The misuse of guns can turn small arguments into deadly incidents. The government should take strict action against illegal weapons. We must promote peace and respect to make society safer for everyone.

Ekamdeep Kaur

Use guns only for self-defence

People nowadays use weapons in disputes and not for ensuring safety even as they are aware of how dangerous guns can be. The threat is no longer limited to celebrities and has reached the citizenry. A gun should be used for self-defence. The authorities should ensure every gun is licensed. They should take strict action if anyone misuses weapons.

Japneet Kaur

Must resolve conflicts peacefully

Incidents such as Rahul Sharma’s murder make ordinary citizens question their safety. Today, guns are increasingly associated with power, status and intimidation. The glorification of weapons on social media normalises violence among the youth. True courage lies not in threatening others but in controlling one’s anger and resolving conflicts peacefully. Strict enforcement of firearm laws, public awareness and responsible social media behaviour are essential to tackle this issue. Families and educational institutions must also teach young people the value of human life. Ultimately, a gun may demonstrate power, but self-control demonstrates real strength.

Khushdeep Kaur

One bullet can destroy many lives

Guns nowadays are not used as a tool for safety but to show off status. The government must draft strict laws because just one bullet is enough to take a life, destroying many in the process. Firing guns at weddings should be banned completely and we must teach the next generation to solve problems peacefully. The government should also set a limit on the number of weapons so that one person can’t have more than one gun.

Harleen Kaur

Criminals don’t fear law anymore

Killings were happening in the state even when other parties were in power and they continue today. The opposition parties are rightly raising questions on the law-and-order situation, alleging fear of law has vanished from the minds of criminals. The government must take strict action to restore public confidence and ensure the safety of citizens.

Sucha Singh Sagar

Need tighter licensing norms

The tragic murder of Rahul Sharma shows how guns are turning everyday arguments into deadly conflicts. If arguments are answered with gunfire, it poses a serious risk to the safety of the community. It can foster a culture of fear and violence throughout any community, making public areas dangerous. Although some may argue that guns are used for protection, having easy access usually leads to terrible outcomes. We need tighter laws around gun licences and must stop celebrating guns. Real safety comes from strong laws and solving conflicts peacefully.

Parmeet Kaur

Easy availability a major concern

The unfortunate killing of Rahul Sharma underscores the menace of easy accessibility of firearms, which threatens the safety of citizens. There is a gun culture in society that manifests as a major social problem, where violence is normalised among the youth. If a small disagreement can result in a fatal shooting, how would citizens have a sense of security. The ready availability of firearms, along with their glorification in society, instigates youth into impulsive crimes. To prevent this dangerous trend, the government needs to adopt measures other than routine policing. The police need to track down illegal arms suppliers, conduct surprise raids and punish offenders severely.

Simranjeet Kaur

Situation spreads fear among people

The increasing use of guns in personal rivalries and criminal activities, along with a desire to show power, creates fear and insecurity among people. Recent incidents of violence highlight the need for strict gun laws and better law enforcement. Guns in the wrong hands can destroy innocent lives and disturb peace in society. The government should take strict action against illegal weapons and raise awareness about peaceful ways of resolving conflicts. We must promote a culture of peace, tolerance and respect to make society safer for everyone.

Bakshish Singh

Raise awareness among people

The gun culture poses a grave threat to public safety and social stability. When firearms become easily accessible and are normalised, routine conflicts can quickly escalate into fatal violence, placing innocent citizens at constant risk. This trend instills widespread fear, undermines community trust and negatively influences young people by glorifying weapon-related crime. Mitigating the danger requires stricter law enforcement, tighter firearm regulation and targeted public awareness programmes aimed at discouraging violence.

Arshleen Kaur

Youth in great danger

Incidents of violence and shootings are increasing fear among people. The increasing use of guns among youngsters is dangerous for society. Irresponsible use of social media, illegal weapons and a lack of awareness may contribute to this problem. The government should take strict action against illegal weapons and strengthen law enforcement. We must remember that guns can’t solve problems. Issues can only be resolved through education, kindness and peaceful dialogue.

Gursimran Kaur Dasdhol

Innocent lives at risk

The misuse of firearms threatens public safety and puts innocent lives at risk. Criminals may use guns to intimidate people, and personal disputes and revenge can sometimes lead to violent crimes. Such incidents create fear among citizens and disturb peace in society. The increasing availability and misuse of illegal weapons must not be ignored. The government should take strict measures to control illegal firearms, enforce existing laws and punish those who misuse weapons. Public awareness programmes should encourage people, especially the youth, to reject violence and resolve conflicts peacefully. Parents, teachers and community leaders also have an important role to play in promoting responsible behaviour. Ultimately, weapons can’t resolve disputes and can only increase the risk of tragedy. Government action and public cooperation are essential for building a safer and more peaceful society.

Mehakpreet Kaur