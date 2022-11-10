Punjab Governor inaugurates college auditorium

Tribune News Service

Ludhiana, November 9

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Wednesday inaugurated The Mother Auditorium at Sri Aurobindo College of Commerce and Management here.

The Governor was given a warm welcome by the college chairman, dignitaries from different fields of life and all present there. College Principal Vishal Kumar welcomed the Governor and in his conversational discourse felicitated the teachers.

Students presented their cultural events on the occasion. The secretary of the governing body, DK Sindwani, extended a vote of thanks.