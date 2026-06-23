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Home / Ludhiana / Punjab Governor Kataria honours 23 UPSC achievers during event in Ludhiana

Punjab Governor Kataria honours 23 UPSC achievers during event in Ludhiana

Abhinandan Samaroh organised at Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan in Ludhiana

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Manav Mander
Ludhiana, Updated At : 03:31 AM Jun 23, 2026 IST
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Governor Gulab Chand Kataria with the newly selected bureaucrats in Ludhiana on Monday. Ashwani Dhiman
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Governor Gulab Chand Kataria honoured 23 newly selected administrative officers on Monday during an event at the Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan here.

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He was the chief guest at the event, christened Abhinandan Samaroh 2026, organised by Sankalp, a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

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The ceremony to honour meritorious students in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services examination saw participation from nearly 300 dignitaries, academics and students. The event was organised with support from Sahyog Shiksha Seva Samiti, Ludhiana, and its associate body Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable Trust, Punjab.

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Simrandeep Kaur from Patiala (All India Rank 15), Dipanshu Jindal from Moga (AIR 38) and Rasneet Kaur from Patiala (AIR 51) were among those honoured during the event.

During the event, the administrative officers shared their journeys and experiences with the audience.

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