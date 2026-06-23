Punjab Governor Kataria honours 23 UPSC achievers during event in Ludhiana

Governor Gulab Chand Kataria honoured 23 newly selected administrative officers on Monday during an event at the Guru Nanak Dev Bhawan here.

Advertisement

He was the chief guest at the event, christened Abhinandan Samaroh 2026, organised by Sankalp, a non-governmental organisation (NGO).

Advertisement

The ceremony to honour meritorious students in Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) Civil Services examination saw participation from nearly 300 dignitaries, academics and students. The event was organised with support from Sahyog Shiksha Seva Samiti, Ludhiana, and its associate body Bharat Vikas Parishad Charitable Trust, Punjab.

Advertisement

Simrandeep Kaur from Patiala (All India Rank 15), Dipanshu Jindal from Moga (AIR 38) and Rasneet Kaur from Patiala (AIR 51) were among those honoured during the event.

During the event, the administrative officers shared their journeys and experiences with the audience.