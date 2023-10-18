Punjab Governor lauds Jain community’s services to progress of country

Lovleen Bains

Doraha, October 17

Shri Aatam Vallabh Jain Sarvamangal Trust organised a mega forgiveness day, ‘Shamapana Samaroh’, at Doraha here today. The event was attended by Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit, who said, “The Jain religion is full of spiritual knowledge and it has made tremendous contribution in the progress of this country.” Extending his wishes to the gathering, the Governor said he considers himself fortunate to be a part of the sacred celebrations.

Seeking the blessings of Sri Vijay Nityanand Suri Maharaj, who was presiding over the samaroh, he said the role of gurus and saints has been of immense significance for the country since times immemorial. Referring to Swami Vivekananda and Swami Ramakrishna Paramahansa, the Governor stated that Indian spiritual leaders have always left an indelible imprint over western minds. Stressing the significance of ‘kshama’, he said “the moment we forgive someone, ego and pride vanish”. The Governor also lauded the efforts of Shri Atam Vallabh Jain Sarvamangal Trust (Ludhiana) for holding the event.

Trust chairman Jawahar Lal Oswal, president Surinder Mohan Jain, general secretary Vinod Jain and other dignitaries presented a memento to the Governor on his arrival. Ludhiana DC Surabhi Malik, Ludhiana Range DIG Dhanpreet Kaur, Khanna SSP Amneet Kondal, SP (D) Pragya Jain and SDM Payal Jasleen Bhullar were present on the occasion.

